Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Methana
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Methana, Greece

;
1 property total found
Apartment in Methana, Greece
Apartment
Methana, Greece
Area 50 m²
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Flat has interior layout. The owners will…
$174,745
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Methana, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go