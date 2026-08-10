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Residential properties for sale in Methana, Greece

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1 property total found
Apartment in Methana, Greece
Apartment
Methana, Greece
Area 50 m²
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Flat has interior layout. The owners will…
$174,745
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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