Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Megara
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Cottages for sale in Municipal Unit of Megara, Greece

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of 2 storerooms. …
$605,371
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Megara, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes