  Realting.com
  Greece
  Municipal Unit of Megara
  Residential
  Cottage
  Mountain view

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Municipal Unit of Megara, Greece

4 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one storeroom.…
$313,123
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 290 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of . Ground floor…
$521,872
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of 2 storerooms. …
$605,371
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$281,811
