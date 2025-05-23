Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora, Greece

11 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
For sale in Loutraki Luxury maisonette in a complex of four independent houses with swimming…
$270,604
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Pisia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 207 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 207 sq.meters in Loutraki . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basemen…
$469,684
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 145 sq.meters in Loutraki . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basemen…
$271,373
Townhouse 10 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 10 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 14
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 2
Detached house 750sqm on two levels inside a 9 acre estate. It is in the stage that you see …
$412,288
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 330 sq.meters in Loutraki . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basemen…
$553,184
3 bedroom townthouse in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 135 sq.meters in Loutraki . The maisonette has 3 l…
$301,738
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Loutraki . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor…
$219,186
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Loutraki . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basemen…
$323,560
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Loutraki . The maisonette has 2 levels. Semi-basemen…
$443,591
Townhouse 9 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 9 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 18
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Number of floors 3
Unfinished building 840 sq.m in the area of Ag. Panteleimon with unlimited sea and mountain …
$1,08M
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 2
A building for sale on the main road consisting of a ground floor 440 sq m shop. Basement 44…
$1,41M
