Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Lefkada
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Villas for sale in Municipal Unit of Lefkada, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 1 room in Lefkada Municipality, Greece
Villa 1 room
Lefkada Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 656 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 656 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. Villa has front layout has a wonderful se…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Lefkada, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go