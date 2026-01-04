Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Houses for Sale in Municipal Unit of Lefkada, Greece

2 properties total found
Villa 1 room in Lefkada Municipality, Greece
Villa 1 room
Lefkada Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 656 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 656 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. Villa has front layout has a wonderful se…
Price on request
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Katouna, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Katouna, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale, a traditional house of 160 sq.m located in Katouna village, on the island of Lefka…
$400,291
Properties features in Municipal Unit of Lefkada, Greece

with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
