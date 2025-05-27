Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Municipal Unit of Keratea, Greece

1 property total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor c…
$417,497
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
