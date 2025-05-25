Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Keratea
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Sea view

Seaview Cottages for Sale in Municipal Unit of Keratea, Greece

Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 190 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, liv…
$495,778
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 320 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of 3 storerooms. …
$730,620
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 227 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 227 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of . 1st floor con…
$175,349
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 1 bedroom in Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, liv…
$229,624
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
