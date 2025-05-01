Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Keratea
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Municipal Unit of Keratea, Greece

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room apartment in Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 320 sq.meters in Attica. Flat has interior layout
$480,122
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Keratea, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go