  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Kamena Vourla
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Municipal Unit of Kamena Vourla, Greece

2 properties total found
Cottage 4 rooms in Kamena Vourla Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Kamena Vourla Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 0-storey house of 450 sq.meters in central Greece. There are: a fireplace. The owne…
$702,264
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kamena Vourla Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kamena Vourla Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 170 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consists of 4 bedroo…
$338,237
