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Pool Villas for sale in Municipal Unit of Faris, Greece

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Villa in Spartia, Greece
Villa
Spartia, Greece
Area 146 m²
For sale villa of 146 sq.meters in Kefalonia. A magnificent view of the mountain opens up …
$507,705
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Municipal Unit of Faris, Greece

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
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