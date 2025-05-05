Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Elliniko
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Municipal Unit of Elliniko, Greece

3 BHK
5
Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 5
New low-rise residence with swimming pools near the sea, Athens, Greece We offer a duplex a…
$1,09M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 91 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
$480,122
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Elliniko, Greece

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go