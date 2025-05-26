Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Municipal Unit of Cholargos, Greece

3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 173 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale duplex of 173 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on 4th floor and 5th floo…
$574,059
4 room apartment in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
4 room apartment
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 115 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 115 sq.meters in Athens. Flat has interior layout. Extras included wit…
$401,841
2 room apartment in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 76 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 76 sq.meters in Athens. Flat has interior layout. The owners will be l…
$224,405
Properties features in Municipal Unit of Cholargos, Greece

