  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal unit of Argalasti
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Sea view

Seaview Villas for Sale in Municipal unit of Argalasti, Greece

2 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms…
$639,391
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 9 bedrooms in South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Villa 9 bedrooms
South Pilio Municipality, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Ground floor consists of 7 bedrooms…
$921,716
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
