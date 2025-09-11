Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Villas for Sale in Municipal Unit of Anthidon, Greece

2 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 585 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 585 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of on…
$1,87M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 600 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of one…
$4,10M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
