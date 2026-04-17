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Seaview Villas for Sale in Mires Municipal Unit, Greece

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4 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Festos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Festos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 109 m²
🏡 Residence A5 – Aelia Ammoudara Residences in Agios Nikolaos, Crete, Greece. Modern 109 …
$761,557
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Festos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Festos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 109 m²
🏡 Residence A6 – Aelia Ammoudara Residences in Agios Nikolaos, Crete, Greece. Modern 1…
$708,425
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Festos, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Festos, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 350 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
$1,89M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Festos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Festos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 109 m²
🏡 Residence A4 – Aelia Ammoudara Residences in Agios Nikolaos, Crete, Greece. Modern 10…
$802,882
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Mires Municipal Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
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Luxury
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