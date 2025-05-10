Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Menemeni Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Menemeni Municipal Unit, Greece

2 BHK
5
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th flo…
$130,753
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Menemeni Municipal Unit, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go