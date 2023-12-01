Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Magoula, Greece

houses
7
9 properties total found
Villa 8 rooms with sea view, with mountain view in Magoula, Greece
Villa 8 rooms with sea view, with mountain view
Magoula, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 570 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 570 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
€1,40M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Magoula, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Magoula, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 190 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The groun…
€335,000
per month
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Magoula, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Magoula, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living…
€520,000
per month
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Magoula, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Magoula, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 3 levels. The…
€137,000
per month
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Magoula, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Magoula, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
€190,000
per month
Villa 3 rooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Magoula, Greece
Villa 3 rooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Magoula, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 220 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
€685,000
per month
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Magoula, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Magoula, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment in the area of Eretria, on the island of Evia. The apartment is located 1…
€95,000
per month
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Magoula, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Magoula, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 105 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The house consists of 2 bedr…
€250,000
per month
Villa 13 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Magoula, Greece
Villa 13 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Magoula, Greece
Rooms 13
Bathrooms count 7
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
€1,50M
per month
