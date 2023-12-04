Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Loutra Edipsou
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Loutra Edipsou, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 6 bedrooms with furnishings in Edipsos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with furnishings
Edipsos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 312 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 312 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
€170,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir