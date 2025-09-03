Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Lixouri Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Sea view

Seaview Cottages for Sale in Lixouri Municipality, Greece

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room Cottage in Loukerata, Greece
1 room Cottage
Loukerata, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a small house of 40 sq.m on a land plot of 750 sqm located in Chavdata, one of the…
$99,487
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Lixouri Municipality, Greece

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go