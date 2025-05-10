Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Livadi, Greece

4 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Elassona Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Elassona Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of 2 store…
$102,070
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Livadi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Livadi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$175,696
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Livadi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Livadi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 80 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of one…
$195,571
1 room Cottage in Livadi, Greece
1 room Cottage
Livadi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
In the area of Karoussades, a 220 sq.m building is for sale. It consists of 2 rooms, approxi…
$178,808
