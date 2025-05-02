Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Litochoro
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Litochoro, Greece

2 BHK
8
3 BHK
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
8 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Litochoro, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction duplex of 115 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The duplex is situ…
$223,410
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Litochoro, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 2
For sale under construction duplex of 120 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The duplex is situ…
$220,758
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Litochoro, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale duplex of 137 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The duplex is situated on 1st floor a…
$181,717
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room apartment in Litochoro, Greece
1 room apartment
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 38 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
$72,687
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Litochoro, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
$144,163
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Litochoro, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction duplex of 113 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The duplex is situ…
$217,825
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Litochoro, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 2
For sale under construction duplex of 120 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The duplex is situ…
$226,014
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Litochoro, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the gr…
$89,404
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go