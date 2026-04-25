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Residential properties for sale in Lefki Municipal Unit, Greece

1 property total found
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Agia Triada, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Agia Triada, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 105 m²
For sale maisonette of 105 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor con…
$188,913
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Lefki Municipal Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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