Townhouses for sale in Larissa, Greece

Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 2 levels. The …
€240,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Litochoro, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 181 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale maisonette of 181 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 4 levels. The …
€210,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Litochoro, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 2 levels. The g…
€140,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 162 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
€330,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Egani, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Egani, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 3 levels. The gro…
€115,000
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette…
€85,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Leptokarya, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 150 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette…
€115,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Palaios Panteleimonas, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Palaios Panteleimonas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
€330,000

