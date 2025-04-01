Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Komotini Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Komotini Municipality, Greece

Komotini
4
House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 8 bedrooms with Mountain view in Roditis, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms with Mountain view
Roditis, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 260 sq.meters in Komotini. Ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, l…
$344,435
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms with Mountain view in Maroneia, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms with Mountain view
Maroneia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 290 sq.meters in Thrace. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, liv…
$333,998
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Komotini Municipality, Greece

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes