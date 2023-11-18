Residential properties for sale in Komotini, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Adriani, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Adriani, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 205 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 205 sq.meters in Thrace. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. c…
€500,000
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Roditis, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Roditis, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 260 sq.meters in Komotini. The ground floor consists of 4 bedroom…
€300,000
Villa 5 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings in Maroneia, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings
Maroneia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 290 sq.meters in Thrace. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
€270,000

