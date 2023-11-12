Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Kilkis Regional Unit

Residential properties for sale in Kilkis Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Kilkis
16
Kilkis
13
16 properties total found
2 room house in Pikrolimni, Greece
2 room house
Pikrolimni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Property Code: HPS4274 - House FOR SALE in Gallikos Panteleimonas for €100.000 . This 130 sq…
€100,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Stathmos Mourion, Greece
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Stathmos Mourion, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Elliniko south of Athens Sourmena area, apartment of 100 sq.m. raised ground floor, in very …
€350,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Pikrolimni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Pikrolimni, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 115 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of 2 bed…
€80,000
3 room cottage with mountain view in Xylopoli, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view
Xylopoli, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 320 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of one s…
€180,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Stathmos Mourion, Greece
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Stathmos Mourion, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
Elliniko south of Athens Ano Sourmena area, floor apartment of 122 sq.m. 3rd floor newly bui…
€570,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view in Dorkada, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view
Dorkada, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 152 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€125,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Dorkada, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Dorkada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€350,000
8 room apartment in Efkarpia, Greece
8 room apartment
Efkarpia, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Property Code: 3-186 - Apartment FOR SALE in Efkarpia Center for €460.000 . This 480 sq. m. …
€460,000
2 room apartment in Efkarpia, Greece
2 room apartment
Efkarpia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2
Property Code: 3-93 - Apartment FOR SALE in Efkarpia Center for €140.000. This 81 sq. m. Apa…
€140,000
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Dorkada, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Dorkada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€550,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Nea Santa, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Nea Santa, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 320 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€280,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Kilkis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Kilkis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters in North Greece. The house consists of 4 bedrooms, …
€535,000
3 room cottage with furnishings in Kampanis, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Kampanis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in North Greece. The semi-basement consists of livi…
€320,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Gallikos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Gallikos, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 440 sq.meters in North Greece. The semi-basement consists of livi…
€380,000
1 room Cottage with furnishings in Mikrokambos, Greece
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Mikrokambos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in North Greece. The house consists of one bedroom,…
€88,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Dorkada, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Dorkada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€140,000

Property types in Kilkis Regional Unit

apartments
houses

Properties features in Kilkis Regional Unit, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir