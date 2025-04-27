Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Kavala, Greece

7 properties total found
4 room apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
4 room apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale apartment of 155 sq.meters in Kavala. Flat has front layout. A view of the city, th…
$259,719
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 88 sq.meters in Kavala. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$178,808
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 142 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 142 sq.meters in Kavala. The apartment is situated …
$357,616
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 105 sq.meters in Kavala. The apartment is situated …
$324,089
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale under construction apartment of 105 sq.meters in Kavala. The apartment is situated …
$351,871
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Kavala. The apartment is situated on the ground floor…
$182,655
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 160 sq.meters in Kavala. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor. I…
$369,908
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

