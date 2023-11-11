Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Kavala Prefecture
  5. Real estate for investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Kavala Prefecture, Greece

Kavala
8
Investment To archive
Clear all
8 properties total found
Investment 12 bedrooms in Potos, Greece
Investment 12 bedrooms
Potos, Greece
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 12
Property Code: 11354 - Building FOR SALE in Thasos Potos for €350.000 . This 310 sq. m. Bui…
€350,000
Investment with garage, with storage in Thassos, Greece
Investment with garage, with storage
Thassos, Greece
Property Code: 11143 - Building FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €285.000 Exclusivity. This 18…
€285,000
Investment 15 bedrooms with garage, with garden, with fireplace in Thassos, Greece
Investment 15 bedrooms with garage, with garden, with fireplace
Thassos, Greece
Bedrooms 15
Bathrooms count 4
Property Code: 11040 - Building FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €550.000 Exclusivity. This 44…
€550,000
Investment with garden in Potos, Greece
Investment with garden
Potos, Greece
Incomplete building in the area of ​​Potos in Thassos. It is located on a plot of a total ar…
€320,000
Investment 5 bedrooms with furniture, with garage, with garden in Skala Marion, Greece
Investment 5 bedrooms with furniture, with garage, with garden
Skala Marion, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Property Code: 1421 - Building FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Marion for €500.000 . This 140 sq. m…
€500,000
Investment 8 bedrooms with Bedrooms in Rachoni, Greece
Investment 8 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Rachoni, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 1380 - Building FOR SALE in Thasos Rachoni for €130.000 . This 450 sq. m. Bu…
€130,000
Investment with garage, with garden in Megalos Prinos, Greece
Investment with garage, with garden
Megalos Prinos, Greece
Property Code: 1341 - Building FOR SALE in Thasos Megalos Prinos for €200.000 . This 170 sq.…
€200,000
Investment with Bedrooms, with by the sea in Kastro, Greece
Investment with Bedrooms, with by the sea
Kastro, Greece
This is a small complex of 3 villas by the sea (10 meters from the sea) on the island of T…
€1,50M

Property types in Kavala Prefecture

сommercial property
hotels
offices
warehouses
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir