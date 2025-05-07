Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Kavala Municipality, Greece

7 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Kavala. The apartment is situated on the ground floor…
$182,655
Leave a request
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
5 bedroom apartment in Palio, Greece
5 bedroom apartment
Palio, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 134 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 134 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. The apartment is situated on the 2nd …
$223,510
2 bedroom apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 105 sq.meters in Kavala. The apartment is situated …
$324,089
4 room apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
4 room apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale apartment of 155 sq.meters in Kavala. Flat has front layout. A view of the city, th…
$259,719
3 bedroom apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 160 sq.meters in Kavala. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor. I…
$369,908
2 bedroom apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 110 sq.meters in Kavala. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. I…
$145,281
2 bedroom apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale under construction apartment of 105 sq.meters in Kavala. The apartment is situated …
$351,871
