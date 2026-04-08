Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Itanos Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Itanos Municipal Unit, Greece

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale brand new bungalow of 70sq.m with private land of 1.500sq.m in the eastern part of …
$404,106
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Itanos Municipal Unit, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go