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Houses for sale in Itanos Municipal Unit, Greece

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3 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Municipality of Sitia, Greece
2 bedroom house
Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 600 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa in Crete, set on a 1,600 m² plot, wit a private pool, and a shared tennis court – 1/6 …
$92,212
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale brand new bungalow of 70sq.m with private land of 1.500sq.m in the eastern part of …
$404,106
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
Bungalow villa for sale with an area of ​​70 sq.m. with private land area of ​​1.500 sq.m. i…
$409,292
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Properties features in Itanos Municipal Unit, Greece

with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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