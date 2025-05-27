Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Ioannina
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Garage

Villas with garage for sale in Ioannina, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Ioannina Municipality, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ioannina Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 488 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached home for sale in Ampeleia, Mpizanio of Ioannina Prefecture for 450.000€ (Listing No…
$489,131
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Ioannina, Greece

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go