Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Ioannina Regional Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Ioannina Regional Unit, Greece

2 BHK
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Konitsa, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Konitsa, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Floor 1/2
A renovated 1st-floor apartment in the center of Konitsa, with 94 sq.m of interior space and…
$133,682
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Anatoli, Greece
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Anatoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartment for sale in Center, Anatoli of Ioannina Prefecture for 275.000€ (Listing No W4235)…
$298,913
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Ioannina Regional Unit, Greece

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go