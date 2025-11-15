Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Ioannina Regional Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Ioannina Regional Unit, Greece

2 BHK
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Anatoli, Greece
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Anatoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartment for sale in Center, Anatoli of Ioannina Prefecture for 275.000€ (Listing No W4235)…
$298,913
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Ioannina Regional Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go