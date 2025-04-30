Argentine Citizenship — Freedom, Stability, and New Opportunities with Premium Support!

  1. Realting.com
Process duration: from 24 months
Costs: from
$23,074
;
Second citizenship
Description
Benefits Benefits

About the Immigration Program

The Argentine Citizenship Program through naturalization is not just a passport; it’s your step toward a better life. In just 2 years of residency, you can become a citizen of a country with visa-free access to 163 nations, a stable economy, and a high quality of life. We offer a complete boutique service where every step — from relocation to obtaining citizenship — is professionally supported.

Why Do You Need This?

  • Freedom to Travel:
    Forget about visas. With an Argentine passport, you can visit 163 countries, including the Schengen Zone, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

  • A Backup Plan for You and Your Family:
    If you seek stability and confidence in the future, Argentina can be your "safety net."

  • Recognition of Dual Citizenship:
    You won't have to renounce your current citizenship to obtain a new one.

  • Profitable Business Opportunities:
    As part of MERCOSUR, Argentina provides access to emerging markets in Latin America.

  • Smooth Adaptation:
    We’ll make the process seamless — from finding housing to handling all the paperwork.

from 24 months
from
$23,074
The Argentine passport allows visa-free access to 163 countries, including the United Kingdom, Japan, and the Schengen Area.

Albania, Andorra, Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bahamas, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belarus, Belgium, Belize, Bolivia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Botswana, Brazil, Bulgaria, Burkina Faso, Cambodia, Cape Verde, Chile, Colombia, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Costa Rica, Côte d'Ivoire, Croatia, Cuba, Cyprus, Czechia, Sweden, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador, Equatorial Guinea, Estonia, Fiji, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Grenada, Honduras, Hungary, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Iran, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kosovo, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Latvia, Lebanon, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Madagascar, Malaysia, Maldives, Malta, Mauritius, Mexico, Federated States of Micronesia, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Nepal, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Nigeria, North Macedonia, Norway, Oman, Pakistan, Palestine, Panama, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, San Marino, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, South Korea, South Sudan, Spain, Sri Lanka, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Switzerland, Tajikistan, Tanzania, Thailand, Tonga, Tunisia, Tuvalu, Turkey, Uganda, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, Uruguay, Uzbekistan, Vanuatu, Vatican City, Venezuela, Vietnam, Zambia
Applicant requirements

Requirements for the Applicant

  • You are over 18 years old.
  • You are ready to reside in Argentina for 2 years.
  • You have a legal source of income.
  • You have no criminal record.
