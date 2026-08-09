Hotels for sale in Igoumenitsa Municipality, Greece

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Hotels and hotel rooms in Igoumenitsa Municipality, Greece

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2 properties total found
Hotel 1 016 m² in Sivota, Greece
Hotel 1 016 m²
Sivota, Greece
Area 1 016 m²
For sale hotel of 1016 sq.meters in Epirus. The hotel has one level. There are: air cond…
$1,42M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 330 m² in Mazarakia, Greece
Hotel 330 m²
Mazarakia, Greece
Area 330 m²
For sale hotel of 330 sq.meters in Epirus. The hotel has one level. The owners will be l…
$247,949
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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