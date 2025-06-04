Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Heraklion Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Sea view

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Heraklion Municipal Unit, Greece

Heraklion
3
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
Floor 4/7
For sale under construction maisonette of 153 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has one le…
$864,964
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Heraklion Municipal Unit, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go