Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Gortyna Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Gortyna Municipal Unit, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Gortys, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Gortys, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 300 sq.meters in Crete. There are: solar panels for water heating, a firep…
$735,715
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Gortyna Municipal Unit, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go