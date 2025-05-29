Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Gortyna Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Gortyna Municipal Unit, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Gortys, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Gortys, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 300 sq.meters in Crete. There are: solar panels for water heating, a firep…
$735,715
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Gortys, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Gortys, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/1
Villa of 300 sq.m. on the island of Crete is for sale. From the windows there is a magnifice…
$815,120
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Gortyna Municipal Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go