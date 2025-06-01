Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Gerakas Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Gerakas Municipal Unit, Greece

2 BHK
4
3 BHK
5
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pallini, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pallini, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of apartments with private swimming pools, Gerakas, Attica, Greece We offer apa…
$481,232
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Gerakas Municipal Unit, Greece

with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go