Hotels for sale in Euboea Regional Unit, Greece

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Hotels and hotel rooms in Euboea Regional Unit, Greece

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2 properties total found
Hotel 8 000 m² in Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Hotel 8 000 m²
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Area 8 000 m²
For sale hotel of 8000 sq.meters in central Greece. The hotel has one level. There are: a fi…
$7,67M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 4 000 m² in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 4 000 m²
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Area 4 000 m²
For sale 3 * hotel - 32 rooms, 50 km from the picturesque town of Metora. Built among mounta…
$2,24M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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