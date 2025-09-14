Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Eretria Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Townhouses for sale in Eretria Municipal Unit, Greece

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse 6 rooms in Eretria Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 6 rooms
Eretria Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 250 m²
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has one level. …
$901,239
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Eretria Municipal Unit, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go