Seaview Cottages for Sale in Eretria Municipal Unit, Greece

1 room Cottage in Eretria Municipality, Greece
1 room Cottage
Eretria Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 1
The house is located in the region of Eretria on Euboea. Consists of five levels. The first …
$1,23M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Eretria Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Eretria Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of liv…
$380,966
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Eretria Municipality, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Eretria Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of . …
$407,060
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage in Eretria Municipality, Greece
3 room cottage
Eretria Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 0-storey house of 98 sq.meters on the Euboea island . There are: a fireplace. The o…
$175,349
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
