Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Land
  4. Elis Regional Unit

Lands for sale in Elis Regional Unit, Greece

24 properties total found
Plot of land in Kouroutas, Greece
Plot of land
Kouroutas, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 800 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has structure, w…
€400,000
Plot of land in Neochori (Zacharo), Greece
Plot of land
Neochori (Zacharo), Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 12700 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has structure,…
€420,000
Plot of land in Nea Skillountia, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Skillountia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3200 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has building permissio…
€100,000
Plot of land in Fonetika, Greece
Plot of land
Fonetika, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 12 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 12200 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, ele…
€390,000
Plot of land in Granitsaiika, Greece
Plot of land
Granitsaiika, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 450 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, elect…
€125,000
Plot of land in Agios Ioannis, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Ioannis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 400 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, elect…
€120,000
Plot of land in Granitsaiika, Greece
Plot of land
Granitsaiika, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 480 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, elect…
€150,000
Plot of land in Chanakia, Greece
Plot of land
Chanakia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 12 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 12000 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, ele…
€270,000
Plot of land in Marathia, Greece
Plot of land
Marathia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 989 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 989 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has building permission…
€190,000
Plot of land in Mirtea, Greece
Plot of land
Mirtea, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 5 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5250 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has well, water supply…
€90,000
Plot of land in Nea Skillountia, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Skillountia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 40000 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The land has a sea view
€210,000
Plot of land in Killini, Greece
Plot of land
Killini, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 56161 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, ele…
€1,000,000
Plot of land in Vitineika, Greece
Plot of land
Vitineika, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 128587 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, el…
€1,000,000
Plot of land in Dounaika, Greece
Plot of land
Dounaika, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 13000 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has structure, buildi…
€440,000
Plot of land in Kladeos, Greece
Plot of land
Kladeos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale Land 6000 sq.meters on Peloponnese,in Olimpia
€280,000
Plot of land in Palaiovarvasaina, Greece
Plot of land
Palaiovarvasaina, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 14000 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese
€220,000
Plot of land in Neochori Myrtountion, Greece
Plot of land
Neochori Myrtountion, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 85000 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has well, water suppl…
€1,85M
Plot of land in Schinoi, Greece
Plot of land
Schinoi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 6000 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has building permissio…
€130,000
Plot of land in Smerna, Greece
Plot of land
Smerna, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 12000 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has building permissi…
€100,000
Plot of land in Lampeti, Greece
Plot of land
Lampeti, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The plot is located in the village of Pyrgos, Ilia Region in Peloponnese
€80,000
Plot of land in Xirochori, Greece
Plot of land
Xirochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 8300 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, elec…
€250,000
Plot of land in Kastro, Greece
Plot of land
Kastro, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 5300 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water suppl…
€150,000
Plot of land in Kardamas, Greece
Plot of land
Kardamas, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 16800 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has building permissi…
€1,000,000
Plot of land in Platanos, Greece
Plot of land
Platanos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 100000 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has structure, water…
€1,000,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir