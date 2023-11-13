Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Drama, Greece

2 properties total found
Office 4 rooms in Drama Municipality, Greece
Office 4 rooms
Drama Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
Floor 1
Drama, Center: Office of 150 sq.m. very central 1st floor in a very privileged location. It …
€120,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Drama Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Drama Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 700 sq.meters in North Greece. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
€350,000
