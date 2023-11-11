Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Drama Regional Unit
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Drama Regional Unit, Greece

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 3 room villa in Paleochori, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Paleochori, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 380 m²
Villa for sale in Palaiochori, Paggaio of Kavala Prefecture for 300.000€ (Listing No LA165).…
€300,000

Properties features in Drama Regional Unit, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir