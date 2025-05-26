Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Drama Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Drama Municipality, Greece

Drama Municipal Unit
3
Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Arkadikos, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Arkadikos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 391 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale 4-storey villa of 391 sq.meters in North Greece. Basement consists of one bedroom, …
$419,081
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Drama Municipality, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go