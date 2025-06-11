Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Cottages for Sale in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece

3 room cottage in Pigi, Greece
3 room cottage
Pigi, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
For Sale – Exclusive Property in Platanias, Rethymno AreaLocated just 150 meters from the st…
$685,266
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, one…
$1,71M
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Sfakaki, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Sfakaki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 1
Offered For Sale - Bungalow - Your Serene Seaside Retreat in Rethymno Beach, Island of Crete…
$314,080
